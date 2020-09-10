Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fugitive wanted in sheriff's deputy shooting captured

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Wednesday that Texas fugitive Dalton Potter was in custody with a photo of him inside a vehicle. Investigators have said Potter fired multiple shots at Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop in Dalton.

PTI | Dalton | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 12:14 IST
Fugitive wanted in sheriff's deputy shooting captured

Authorities say a man wanted in the recent shooting of a Georgia sheriff's deputy has been captured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted late Wednesday that Texas fugitive Dalton Potter was in custody with a photo of him inside a vehicle.

Investigators have said Potter fired multiple shots at Whitfield County Sheriff's Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop in Dalton. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Authorities had described Potter as “armed and dangerous.” Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter drove away south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said. Earlier a man had been shot in northwest Georgia after encountering Potter, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood had told reporters that investigators believed Potter, 29, was inside a rural perimeter that authorities had set up northwest of the town of Resaca. Chitwood said the civilian who was shot was hospitalized in stable condition.

“We probably have over 100 officers, we've set up a strong perimeter, we still have the (Georgia State Patrol) helicopter in the air, we've got K-9s on the ground tracking in the woods,” Chitwood said, noting that it was getting dark outside. Noah Cloer identified his father, Eddie Cloer, as the victim of the Wednesday evening shooting.

Eddie Cloer was feeding animals in his yard when Potter attacked, shooting him in the arm and grazing his head, Noah Cloer told WTVC. Eddie Cloer was able to fire back and Potter fled. Officials also revealed Wednesday that Potter was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time. The stolen trailer was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, the GBI said.

The GBI's bomb disposal unit will get rid of the explosives, the agency said. Potter was wanted in Georgia on five counts of aggravated assault. He was also wanted in Leakey, Texas, on charges of larceny and theft of over $2500.

A second Texas man, Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was arrested Tuesday. Hosmer was spotted on surveillance footage leaving the truck crash. Hosmer was also wanted in Texas on larceny and theft charges. He has been arrested and charged in Georgia with possession of methamphetamine, bringing stolen property into the state, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Resaca is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi launches Rs 20,050-cr scheme for fisheries sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana PMMSY to boost production and exports in the fisheries sector as part of the governments aim to double farmers income. Through video c...

Motor racing-Vettel to join Aston Martin from Ferrari in 2021

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will race for Aston Martin, the new name for the Canadian-owned Racing Point team, on a multi-year deal after leaving Ferrari at the end of the season. The 33-year-old German replaces Me...

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept 11, too

In a year when the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped countless American rituals, even the commemoration of 911 could not escape unchanged. The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the September 11 m...

Delhi violence: Tahir Hussain sent to judicial custody in money laundering case

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain has been sent to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to northeast Delhi violence, the Enforcement Directorate ED submitted before the Delhi High Court on Thursday. Addit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020