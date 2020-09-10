Andhra Pradesh: Man comes out of jail on bail, murdered

A man was murdered within hours after he came out of jail on bail in Markapuram town of Prakasam district yesterday evening. Markapuram police station Sub Inspector Deepika said, "M Prasad of Markapuram had a criminal background. The police had opened a suspect sheet on him recently. He is accused in an attempt to murder case. Prasad got bail and came out of prison yesterday. On the same evening, he was killed. The murderers are not yet identified."

The police have registered a murder case under section 302 of IPC. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)