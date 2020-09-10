Left Menu
Mumbai police commissioner holds meeting with Sharad Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 12:41 IST
Mumbai police commissioner holds meeting with Sharad Pawar

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Thursday. The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes, took place at the Y B Chavan Centre here.

The details about what transpired at the meeting are yet to be known. The meeting took place in the wake of the veteran leader receiving threat calls recently.

