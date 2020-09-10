Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes

The plea by the Hospital Employees Union, a registered trade union, has claimed that despite the nurses working on frontline ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have not been paid their salaries on time. During the brief hearing via video conferencing, the bench several matters have been filed in the high court alleging non-payment of salaries of various categories of MCD employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:02 IST
Plea in HC for timely salary payment to nurses in North MCD dispensaries, maternity homes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the response of the AAP government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) on a plea seeking timely payment of salaries to nurses in working in the dispensaries, maternity homes, and child welfare centers run by the civic body. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi government and NrDMC and sought their stand on the petition which has alleged "irregularity in timely payment of salary to auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors and public health nurses" employed by the corporation.

The petition has claimed that the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors, and public health nurses have not received their salaries from May onwards. The plea by the Hospital Employees Union, a registered trade union, has claimed that despite the nurses working on the frontline ever since the COVID-19 outbreak, they have not been paid their salaries on time.

During the brief hearing via video conferencing, the bench several matters have been filed in the high court alleging non-payment of salaries of various categories of MCD employees. The court observed that in each matter various reasons, like lack of funds and non-release of money by the Delhi government, have been given by the corporation(s) for non-payment of the salaries.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam, during the hearing, said the alleged lack of funds with the MCDs was an issue which was being raised for several years now and added that the AAP government was ready to take over all the educational and health institutions run by the corporations. The trade union has contended in its petition that many of the nurses, who have been working tirelessly without any holidays, and their family members have been infected with COVID-19 and they have been facing difficulties in arranging funds for treatment.

The plea has sought directions to the respondents -- the corporation and the Delhi government -- to pay the salaries for May to August of the auxiliary nurse midwives, lady health visitors, and public health nurses. It has also sought directions to them to ensure that the salaries are paid on time in the future.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigns from RJD

Weeks ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD got a big jolt with former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigning from the party on Thursday. Singh, who is considered close to RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yada...

Jaishankar attends SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation here in the Russian capital. At the formal opening of the meeting in Moscow of the Foreig...

Bloodshed eases in Brazilian favelas after court ban on police raids

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Andre Dread was on his rounds handing out food parcels to poor families in City of God, one of Brazils most notorious slums, in May when the familiar sound of gunfire fr...

COVID-19: Baz Luhrmann to resume 'Elvis' shooting with Tom Hanks back in Australia

After a gap of six months, the production of Baz Luhrmanns Elvis movie, starring veteran actor Tom Hanks, will resume its filming on September 23 in Queensland, Australia. Reported by Deadline, the production of the movie earlier was forced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020