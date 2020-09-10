Britain's parliament will start debating Internal Market bill next week
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:20 IST
Britain's government said on Thursday its Internal Market bill, which has prompted a row with the European Union over their divorce agreement, will be debated by parliament on Monday and proceed through its further stages into the week after.
Stuart Andrew, a lawmaker representing the government, told parliament the bill would have its second reading, the first opportunity for lawmakers to debate the principle of the bill, on Sept. 14. The so-called committee stage, when lawmakers can discuss any proposed changes to the bill, will start on Sept. 15 and run until Sept. 22.
