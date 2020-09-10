Inebriated man hangs to death in Kota

A 40-year-old drunk man died allegedly by hanging in his house on Thursday at Dabhadeh village in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of CrPC, they added.

The deceased man was identified as Phoolchand Odde, son of Heeralal and a resident of Dabhadeh village under Modak police station limits. The man had been continuously consuming liquor at his house for the last two days. Due to this, his wife left him to attend a condolence function in her parent's home in a village in Bundi district, Modak police station SHO Bharat Singh said.

After a long drinking bout on Wednesday night, Odde is said to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the room in the early hours of Thursday, the policeman said. The man's 14-year-old son, who was asleep in the room, woke up early Thursday morning and noticed his father's lifeless body. He called the neighbours and the police were informed, the SHO added.

The actual reason behind the death would be clear only after receiving the post-mortem report and completion of investigation into the matter, he further said. The police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem, he added.