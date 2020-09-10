Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inebriated man hangs to death in Kota

A 40-year-old drunk man died allegedly by hanging in his house on Thursday at Dabhadeh village in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 15:37 IST
Inebriated man hangs to death in Kota

A 40-year-old drunk man died allegedly by hanging in his house on Thursday at Dabhadeh village in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of CrPC, they added.

The deceased man was identified as Phoolchand Odde, son of Heeralal and a resident of Dabhadeh village under Modak police station limits. The man had been continuously consuming liquor at his house for the last two days. Due to this, his wife left him to attend a condolence function in her parent's home in a village in Bundi district, Modak police station SHO Bharat Singh said.

After a long drinking bout on Wednesday night, Odde is said to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the room in the early hours of Thursday, the policeman said. The man's 14-year-old son, who was asleep in the room, woke up early Thursday morning and noticed his father's lifeless body. He called the neighbours and the police were informed, the SHO added.

The actual reason behind the death would be clear only after receiving the post-mortem report and completion of investigation into the matter, he further said. The police handed over the body to family members after the post-mortem, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India plans to restore production from discontinued underground mines, identifies 12 blocks

State-owned Coal India Ltd CIL on Thursday said it plans to restore production from its discontinued underground mines and has identified 12 such blocks with provisional mineable reserves of around 1,060 million tonnes. The move is seen as ...

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline for TikTok deal - Bloomberg

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikToks U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks with bidders Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp , Bloomberg reported on Thur...

Australia need to address little holes in their ODI line-up, feels Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels that the Aaron Finch-led ODI side needs to work on their game to be fully prepared for the 2023 World Cup. Pontings remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in a three-matc...

UP: Baghpat admin orders probe after villagers allege death due to spurious liquor

Alleging a death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people created a ruckus at a village here on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order a probe into it. Shyamlal 43 died allegedly due do the consumption of spurious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020