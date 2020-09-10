Maha: Jaleel writes to LS Speaker over meet with ZP officials

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to seek clarification from Maharashtra chief secretary on why he has not been allowed to hold a meeting with Zilla Parishad officials. In the letter sent on Wednesday, Jaleel said he had written to Zilla Parishad CEO Mangesh Gondavale on August 25 about holding a meeting of all departments on August 31.

However, district collector Sunil Chavan later informed Jaleel that the meeting cannot be called by an MP and it has to be held in presence of a collector at the collectorate, the letter stated. "I, as a duly elected people's representative, strongly condemn this action by the collector and CEO that denies me the right to look into the progress of schemes in my constituency. I request you to seek clarification from Maharashtras chief secretary in the case," the MP said.

While the collector was unavailable for a comment, Gondavale said that Jaleel has already been informed about the rules and regulations for conducting such a meeting..