Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested in chit fund scam

Pune, Sep 10 (PTI)The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra police has arrested two directors of Samruddha Jeevan Foods Pvt Ltd in an alleged multi-crore chit fund scam.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 17:59 IST
Two arrested in chit fund scam

Pune, Sep 10 (PTI)The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra police has arrested two directors of Samruddha Jeevan Foods Pvt Ltd in an alleged multi-crore chit fund scam. The CID is conducting a probe in four cases pertaining to a scam involving Samruddha Jeevan Foods India and Samruddha Jeevan Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society, an official said.

"We arrested two absconding directors -- Hrishikesh Kanase and Supriya Kanase -- in Pune on Tuesday," the senior CID official said. "Both were produced before a court here and remanded in police custody for seven days," he said.

Samruddha Jeevan Foods India is accused of luring investors by promising high returns in fraudulent schemes. As per the CID, the total scam is worth Rs 3,500 crore and 25 people including the company's chairman and managing director Mahesh Motewar and his wife Vaishali Motewar have been named as accused in the cases registered by it.

Motewar, his wife, some other family members and a few company officials have already been arrested..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Postponing IPL mega auction not a bad idea, says Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR has said that postponing the Indian Premier Leagues IPL mega auction is not such a bad idea. The IPLs mega auction is slated to be held in 2021, but many franchises have already ind...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities edge higher on tech rebound; oil slips

Global equity benchmarks edged higher and U.S. government bonds fell Thursday as investors weighed hopes of a rebound in U.S. technology stocks against the European Central Banks decision to leave its stimulus program unchanged despite chop...

Actor Paresh Rawal appointed chief of National School of Drama, says it will be challenging but fun  

Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal was Thursday appointed chairperson of the National School of Drama NSD, Indias premier theatre institute that has trained actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Irrfan Khan. The post had be...

Riteish Deshmukh, others congratulate Paresh Rawal on being appointed NSD chairman

Following veteran actor Paresh Rawals appointment as the new chairman of the National School of Drama NSD on Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities congratulated him. Earlier in the day President of India, Ram Nath Kovind appointed Rawal a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020