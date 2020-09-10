Uttarakhand CM sanctions Rs 193 cr to pay sugarcane growers' dues

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday sanctioned Rs 193.24 crore for the payment of dues to the sugarcane growers of the state

The amount was sanctioned by the chief minister on the request of sugarcane growers whose dues were not being cleared by the sugar mills, official sources said

The decision has been taken in the interest of farmers, the Rawat said. He also asked public sector sugar mills and those in the cooperative sector to strengthen themselves financially so as to clear payments of sugarcane growers at their own level in future.