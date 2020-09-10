Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Lok Sabha MPs to mark attendance through mobile app

In a first, Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha will have to register their attendance digitally using a mobile application - Attendance Register App amid coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 18:21 IST
COVID-19: Lok Sabha MPs to mark attendance through mobile app
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika In a first, Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha will have to register their attendance digitally using a mobile application - Attendance Register App amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources, the app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread as they will not have to use or touch the attendance register. MPs have to be present inside the Parliament to register themselves using the coordinates provided by the app.

"The app will work only in the Parliament premises. The MPs will have to take their face shot and upload it to identify themselves. Then they have to register themselves and their attendance will be marked in the safest way possible in this pandemic," added a senior official. The features on the app comprise of the dashboard, applications, attendance, e-reports including leave applications, half-day, full-day attendance.

Sources said that this application will be open for employees of the Secretariat as well. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and is slated to conclude on October 1, without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures. On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Upper House will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Georgia replace Japan in Europe's new Autumn Nations Cup

Georgia will replace Japan in the new eight-team Autumn Nations Cup competition being held in Europe in November, with the format and fixtures confirmed by organisers on Thursday. After the original November internationals were cancelled be...

Need to strengthen corporate governance; adopt best global practices: Thakur to India Inc

There is a need to strengthen corporate governance and India Inc should look at adopting global best practices and benchmarks in the interest of consumers, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said on Thursday. He also said the gov...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,528 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,528 new COVID-19 cases, 6,185 discharges, and 64 deaths were reported on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, said the State Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 4,86,052 including 4,29,416 discharge...

Postponing IPL mega auction not a bad idea, says Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore, chief executive of Kolkata Knight Riders KKR has said that postponing the Indian Premier Leagues IPL mega auction is not such a bad idea. The IPLs mega auction is slated to be held in 2021, but many franchises have already ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020