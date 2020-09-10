Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 2 home guards arrested for donning police uniform, extorting money from people

A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on Wednesday about the alleged involvement of some home guards in illegal activities after which a probe was started and two of the accused held within 12 hours, the officials said. Two more accused in the case are absconding, they added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:09 IST
Noida: 2 home guards arrested for donning police uniform, extorting money from people

Two Uttar Pradesh home guards, accused of illegally wearing police uniform and extorting money from people, have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Thursday. A complaint was received at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on Wednesday about the alleged involvement of some home guards in illegal activities after which a probe was started and two of the accused held within 12 hours, the officials said.

Two more accused in the case are absconding, they added. The arrested men have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Ram Avatar Saini, both aged around 30 and posted with the Dankaur company of the home guard, a police spokesperson said.

Two of the accused were held near the LG roundabout in Greater Noida, while the others managed to escape and a search is on to find them, the spokesperson said. "Those absconding have been identified as Hatam Singh and Devendra Pal,” the spokesperson added.

Two UP Police badges, identity cards of home guards and other documents were seized from the arrested accused, the official said. Police have impounded a motorcycle, without any registration number on it, used by the accused and seized Rs 1,500 cash from them, the official added.

An FIR has been lodged against them at Beta 2 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 386 (extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 392 (robbery), among others, police said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a "wake-up call", says WHO

AstraZenecas pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participaint is a wake-up call but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organizations WHO chief scientist said on Thursday. This is a wa...

Union Bank reduces MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

State-run Union Bank of India said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate MCLR by 5 basis points bps across all tenors, effective from Friday. The lenders one-year MCLR has been revised to 7.20 per cent from 7.25 per c...

UN's Guterres calls for $35 bln more for WHO COVID-19 programme

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for 35 billion more, including 15 billion in the next three months, for the World Health Organizations WHO ACT Accelerator programme to back vaccines, treatments and diagnostics again...

Motor racing-Dropped Perez wants to stay in F1 until at least 2022

Mexican Sergio Perez said on Thursday he wanted to stay in Formula One and was looking for a two-year deal after losing his Racing Point seat to Ferraris Sebastian Vettel.The 30-year-old also dismissed the idea of taking a years sabbatical,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020