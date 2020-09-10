Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seats allocated on basis of party's strength for monsoon session, party leaders to decide sitting of members: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that seats have been allocated to parties on the basis of their strength for the monsoon session of parliament, which will for the first time see members sitting in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers due to COVID-19 guidelines, and it was for leaders of parties to decide the sitting place of their members.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:34 IST
Seats allocated on basis of party's strength for monsoon session, party leaders to decide sitting of members: LS Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that seats have been allocated to parties on the basis of their strength for the monsoon session of parliament, which will for the first time see members sitting in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers due to COVID-19 guidelines, and it was for leaders of parties to decide the sitting place of their members. Birla told ANI that consultations have been held with various political parties for the monsoon session and sought their cooperation in the smooth running of the session which commences on September 14 and will have 20 sittings.

"We have discussed with all parties and we will further discuss with them. Seats have been allocated on the basis of the party's strength in the house. Every party's leader in the house will decide who and where members will sit, " Birla told ANI. Answering a question about opposition concerns regarding Question Hour, he said the session is being held in difficult conditions to fulfil constitutional responsibilities and whatever could be done in available time has been done.

He said political parties have been consulted and the session will be held with the support of all parties. He said the legislative business and issues for discussion will be decided in meetings of the business advisory committee.

He urged members to ensure the smooth functioning of the House so that people of the country are benefitted. The Speaker said members have been asked to follow all the guidelines and norms related to COVID-19.

He said parliamentarians have been fulfilling their duties to people amid COVID-19 pandemic and they will now fulfil their constitutional responsibilities. "The session will be conducted amid pandemic. Parliamentarians will raise the concerns of their area in the parliament. We have made adequate arrangements in view of COVID-19. We have requested all the MPs to come after COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 tests will be mandatory for all those who are coming in parliament premises," he said.

According to official bulletins by Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, there will be no question hour and private members' business in both Houses of Parliament in the monsoon session amid coronavirus pandemic. Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to coronavirus precautionary measures.

On the first day of the session on September 14, the lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm and sitting in the Upper House will be from 3 pm to 7 pm. On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while that of Lok Sabha will be from 3 pm to 7 pm. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed, as many injured in lightning strike in MP

Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pardeshs Barwani district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place in the area under Va...

AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a "wake-up call", says WHO

AstraZenecas pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participaint is a wake-up call but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organizations WHO chief scientist said on Thursday. This is a wa...

Union Bank reduces MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

State-run Union Bank of India said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate MCLR by 5 basis points bps across all tenors, effective from Friday. The lenders one-year MCLR has been revised to 7.20 per cent from 7.25 per c...

UN's Guterres calls for $35 bln more for WHO COVID-19 programme

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for 35 billion more, including 15 billion in the next three months, for the World Health Organizations WHO ACT Accelerator programme to back vaccines, treatments and diagnostics again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020