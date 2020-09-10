Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: No public viewing allowed in Durga Puja pandals, idols to be less than 4ft high

Durga Puja pandals in Odisha will not be open for public viewing this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and only rituals are to be performed sans the pomp and grandeur, according to the guidelines issued by the state government on Thursday.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:46 IST
Odisha: No public viewing allowed in Durga Puja pandals, idols to be less than 4ft high

Durga Puja pandals in Odisha will not be open for public viewing this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and only rituals are to be performed sans the pomp and grandeur, according to the guidelines issued by the state government on Thursday. The government also restricted the height of idols to less than 4 feet and barred the use of loudspeakers at pandals, as per the guidelines issued Chief Secretary A K Tripathy.

The norms will also be applicable to Laxmi Puja, Kali Puja and other festivities to be celebrated over the next three months, as per an official order. Puja shall be conducted in indoor-like condition only for observance of rituals without public participation, pomp and grandeur," it said.

"The pandals shall be covered on three sides. The 4th side shall also be covered in a way not to allow any public view of the idols. There shall be no darshan by public/ devotees, it added. At any given point of time, there shall not be more than seven persons, including organisers and priests, in the puja pandals, the guidelines said.

The organisers will have to obtain permission from local authorities and police for the pandals, it said. The persons present in a puja pandal shall follow all COVID-related protocols such as social distancing, wearing of masks and personal hygiene in letter and spirit, as per the guidelines.

There will be no immersion procession and the idols will be immersed in artificial ponds to be created by the local administration for the purpose, the government said. There shall be no musical or any other entertainment programme, it said.

In case of any violation, strict action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, besides Section 188 of the IPC (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and other legal provisions as applicable, the order said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Overall jobs growth rate slips to 3.5% in FY20: Report

Reflecting the overall stress in the economy, the employment growth rate declined to 3.5 per cent in FY20 from 3.8 per cent in the previous fiscal year, but the total number of jobs increased to 50.02 lakh from 48.32 lakh, says a report. In...

EU Parliament's environment committee backs 60% emissions cut by 2030

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee on Thursday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The EU wants to upgrade ...

Four killed, as many injured in lightning strike in MP

Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pardeshs Barwani district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place in the area under Va...

AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a "wake-up call", says WHO

AstraZenecas pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participaint is a wake-up call but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organizations WHO chief scientist said on Thursday. This is a wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020