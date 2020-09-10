Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tablighi Jamaat: Court seeks police reply on 35 foreigners' pleas against framing of charges

The pleas, filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, claimed that the magistrate court has "grossly erred" in exercising its power and framing charges under sections 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, section 188 IPC, section 269 IPC, and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, in the absence of "a shred of prima facie evidence either indicative of or incriminating" the accused qua allegations so levelled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:51 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Court seeks police reply on 35 foreigners' pleas against framing of charges
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Thursday sought response from Delhi Police on pleas filed by 35 foreigners challenging the framing of charges against them for attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation here by allegedly being negligent and disobeying the government's COVID-19 guidelines. Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav directed the police to file the reply by September 22.

A magistrate court had on August 24 framed charges against 36 foreigners in all under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Act, 1897. The charges were also framed under section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, 2005.

They were discharged for the offences under section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act, sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC. The court, however, said there was not an iota of evidence to suggest that the accused had in any manner professed or propagated the principles and doctrines of the Tablighi Jamaat or had indulged in Tablighi work as alleged.

The punishment for the offences for which they have been charged ranges from six months to eight years of imprisonment. The pleas, filed through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, claimed that the magistrate court has "grossly erred" in exercising its power and framing charges under sections 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, section 188 IPC, section 269 IPC, and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, in the absence of "a shred of prima facie evidence either indicative of or incriminating" the accused qua allegations so levelled. They claimed that the framing of charges against the foreigners on "mere conjectures and surmises" was untenable in law. The accused entered the country on a validly issued Tourism visa on February 26 and visited the Markaz only on February 27 till February 29, they said.

"It is noteworthy that the magistrate court made an erroneous presumption based on the entry record of the accused in the Markaz register, in the absence of any shred of evidence pertaining to the duration of stay of the accused... "Conveniently so, the Prosecution has failed to come forward with any record thereby indicating let alone establishing the presence of the accused person inside the Markaz in the intervening duration between March 12-31," the pleas alleged. They further claimed that the prosecution has levelled unsubstantiated allegations against the foreigners in connection with Tablighi Jamaat by making inaccurate statements that people from Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries attended the religious congregation acting as coronavirus carriers.

"It is noteworthy that there is no material in the first place, to show that there was any event that the foreigners participated in, much less the dates of such participation. The statements of witnesses lend no support to the case of the prosecution in any way, as the prosecution have failed to both place and identify any foreign national at the Markaz, much less attributing a role to them, in the intervening period between March 12-31," the pleas alleged. They further said the magistrate court had failed to appreciate that even in the eventuality of foreign nationals being housed at Markaz pursuant to the nation-wide lockdown in the wake of the pandemic, it was nothing more than 'force of circumstances' as there was disruption in the operation of international flights to and fro as early as March 12 and March 16 and subsequently a complete ban from March 21 till April 15 at the first instance.

Further it was informed to the police that despite the ban, on the intervening night between March 23-24, 700 persons had left, however the Jamaat organisers were facing problems in sending public back from Markaz, they said. "The prosecution failed to bring on record letter dated March 25, addressed by one Maulana Yusuf on behalf of the Jamaat to the Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Hazrat Nizamuddin stating that as on March 23, more than 1,500 persons were vacated from the Markaz premises and further the concerned SHO was informed that more than 1,000 persons were stranded inside the premises and the same was also in the knowledge of the designated SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate)," the pleas claimed.

They further said that despite the Centre's protocol for 14-days quarantine period, 955 foreign nationals were housed at quarantine centres for nearly two months, though they repeatedly tested negative and were released from the quarantine centres only after intervention of the High Court of Delhi. "Despite the factual matrix, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, without judicial application of mind, has roped the accused in the absence of prima facie evidence," the pleas alleged.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Overall jobs growth rate slips to 3.5% in FY20: Report

Reflecting the overall stress in the economy, the employment growth rate declined to 3.5 per cent in FY20 from 3.8 per cent in the previous fiscal year, but the total number of jobs increased to 50.02 lakh from 48.32 lakh, says a report. In...

EU Parliament's environment committee backs 60% emissions cut by 2030

Lawmakers in the European Parliaments environment committee on Thursday voted in favour of a legally binding target for the European Union to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. The EU wants to upgrade ...

Four killed, as many injured in lightning strike in MP

Four persons, including a minor boy, were killed, and four others injured when lightning struck their makeshift house on a field in Madhya Pardeshs Barwani district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place in the area under Va...

AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause a "wake-up call", says WHO

AstraZenecas pause of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus after the illness of a participaint is a wake-up call but should not discourage researchers, the World Health Organizations WHO chief scientist said on Thursday. This is a wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020