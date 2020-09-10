Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Nurse, friend caught selling infant girl in Indore; held

A government hospital nurse and her friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to sell a newborn girl to a woman for Rs 1 lakh in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:06 IST
MP: Nurse, friend caught selling infant girl in Indore; held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A government hospital nurse and her friend were arrested on Thursday for allegedly trying to sell a newborn girl to a woman for Rs 1 lakh in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said. Based on the woman's complaint, the police nabbed Shilpa Telang (29), a contractual nurse, and Tejkaran Thakkar alias Bablu (30) after laying a trap, deputy inspector general of police (Indore Range) H C Mishra said.

A manhunt has been launched for others who may have been involved in the crime, he said. According to the police, the complainant had initiated the process of adopting a child through various social organisations in keeping with the law.

When the accused found out about this, they contacted her and offered her a 10-day-old baby girl for Rs 1 lakh, the official said. "The child has been recovered from the accused and is currently place in a hospital," he said.

The accused are being questioned about how and from where they had got the infant, the DIG said. While Telang works as contractual nurse with a private hospital, Thakkar is unemployed, sub-inspector Rupali Badhoriya said.

The duo has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC and has been sent in police remand till September 14, it was stated.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian official for uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by indigenous arrow

A government official and leading expert on isolated Amazon tribes was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group he was seeking to shield, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franc...

Will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi; if needed will move SC against it: AAP

The Centre is issuing notices across the national capital and threatening slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month, the AAP alleged on Thursday and said it will move the Supreme Court against it. The Delhi BJP, h...

EPL denies Newcastle's claim Saudi-led takeover was rejected

The English Premier League has contested Newcastles assertion that a Saudi-led takeover of the club had been rejected, saying on Thursday it could still proceed if further information on the proposed new owners is provided. Newcastle on Wed...

SC terms as shocking pendency of criminal case against politician since 1983 in Punjab

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed as shocking the fact that a trial court in Punjab framed charges against a politician in a criminal case of 1983 after the lapse of 36 years and said that it was the duty of the prosecution to conduct tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020