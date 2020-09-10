Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN condemns Kabul attack targeting Afghan Vice President

Lyons described the intra-Afghan talks as a historic moment to end the brutal conflict in the country. Lyons last week said that near-record violence in Afghanistan in the last few weeks creates an atmosphere of mistrust and “risks derailing” the peace negotiations set to begin soon between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:19 IST
UN condemns Kabul attack targeting Afghan Vice President
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The UN has strongly condemned the attack in Kabul on the official convoy of Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in many civilian casualties. The Vice President survived the attack on Wednesday but dozens of civilian casualties – mostly of bystanders – were reported in the blast, which took place in a crowded part of the city.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Secretary-General António Guterres extended his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. "The Secretary-General reiterates the urgency of achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country and reaffirms the United Nations commitment to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan in this important endeavour," the statement said.

In a separate message on her twitter account, Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan, and the head of the UN Mission in the country (UNAMA) expressed "shock" at the initial high number of civilian casualties. "Perpetrators must face justice," she said.

The latest attack comes as Afghanistan prepares for the launch of direct peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban. Lyons described the intra-Afghan talks as a historic moment to end the brutal conflict in the country.

Lyons last week said that near-record violence in Afghanistan in the last few weeks creates an atmosphere of mistrust and "risks derailing" the peace negotiations set to begin soon between the Afghan government and the Taliban. "As I speak, Afghans representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan are preparing to sit with other Afghans representing the Taliban to discuss, at long last, a political settlement to the conflict. This is truly a historic moment.

"After four decades of war, the people of Afghanistan have more reason than ever to hope that this devastating conflict, which has brought so much suffering, may finally come to an end," Lyons said last week. She had warned that this will be a long and challenging process and the pre-talks phase has already raised difficult issues related to prisoner releases, which have taken five months to resolve.

"Eventually the negotiations will have to tackle a range of profound questions about the kind of country Afghans want. These can only be addressed by Afghans talking with other Afghans. Solutions will not be found on the battlefield, we know this, nor can they be imposed from the outside," she added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

RJD's Manoj Jha to be joint opposition candidate for RS deputy chairman poll

Several opposition parties on Thursday decided to field RJD leader Manoj Jha as their joint candidate for the September 14 election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman. Jha will file his nomination papers on Friday in presence of leaders of ...

James Bond, ''Avengers'' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series The Avengers, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent Simon Beresford said she died Thursday morning at home with her family. Daughter Rachael Stir...

Brazilian official for uncontacted Amazon tribes killed by indigenous arrow

A government official and leading expert on isolated Amazon tribes was killed by an arrow that struck him in the chest as he approached an indigenous group he was seeking to shield, friends and a police witness said on Thursday. Rieli Franc...

Will not allow any slum demolition in Delhi; if needed will move SC against it: AAP

The Centre is issuing notices across the national capital and threatening slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month, the AAP alleged on Thursday and said it will move the Supreme Court against it. The Delhi BJP, h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020