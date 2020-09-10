Left Menu
Development News Edition

SIT conducts raids at Shimla, Delhi to arrest fmr Punjab DGP

The Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police on Thursday carried out raids in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to nab former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini who is facing arrest in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:41 IST
SIT conducts raids at Shimla, Delhi to arrest fmr Punjab DGP

The Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police on Thursday carried out raids in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi to nab former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini who is facing arrest in the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. However, the former Director General of Police remained elusive. Officials on Wednesday had said that they had carried out raids at residences of associates of Saini at various places including Hoshiarpur and Mohali in Punjab, Dabwali and Sirsa in Haryana, and Delhi. Saini, whose whereabouts were still unknown, was booked in May in connection with the disappearance of Multani in 1991 when he was working as a junior engineer with Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday had dismissed Saini's anticipatory bail plea in this matter. The bench of Justice Fateh Deep Singh had also dismissed Saini's second petition that sought quashing of FIR (first information report) in the case or the transfer of investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Saini had approached the high court after his bail plea was dismissed by a Mohali court on September 1. The police had last month added murder charge under section 302 of the IPC in the FIR in Multani's disappearance case after two former Chandigarh Police personnel --former UT police Inspector Jagir Singh and former ASI Kuldeep Singh, who are also co-accused, turned approver in the disappearance case. On September 3, the Punjab Police claimed that Saini had “absconded” while leaving behind the Z plus security allotted to him. Saini had left his Chandigarh residence without Punjab Police security personnel and security vehicles, including a jammer vehicle. Multani, a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991. However, the police had later claimed that Multani had escaped from police custody of Qadian Police in Gurdaspur.           Saini and six others were booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar.           The case was registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Mataur police station in Mohali.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with Kirin A1 SoC, 2-weeks battery life launched

At its annual Developer Conference, Huawei today unveiled the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside several other products including the HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, and FreeBuds Pro.The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has two variants- a Sport varia...

National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Final cancelled

The national badminton camp in Hyderabad for next months Thomas and Uber Cup Final was on Thursday scrapped after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The camp was originall...

Child rights body asks police to immeditely arrest the accused in the gangrape of minor girl

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights OSCPCR Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commssionerate to immediately arrest the accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in the city during the lockdown and submit an actio...

Committed to resolve current situation on India-China border through peaceful negotiations: MEA

India and China are in touch with each other through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the ongoing situation along the Line of Actual Control LAC, Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Both India and China are in regular ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020