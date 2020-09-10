Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots:Court dismisses plea seeking reply from police on status of probe

A "roving/fishing inquiry" cannot be permitted on behalf of any accused during the judicial proceedings, a Delhi court has said while dismissing an application seeking a specific answer from the police on whether the investigation against an accused in the murder case of a head constable during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, was complete.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:15 IST
Delhi riots:Court dismisses plea seeking reply from police on status of probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A "roving/fishing inquiry" cannot be permitted on behalf of any accused during the judicial proceedings, a Delhi court has said while dismissing an application seeking a specific answer from the police on whether the investigation against an accused in the murder case of a head constable during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, was complete. During the hearing of the bail plea of Mohd Saleem Khan, arrested in the case related to alleged murder of Head Constable Ratan Lal during the riots, his counsel moved an application to bring on record certain facts of the case.

The application sought a specific answer from the Investigating Officer (IO) as to whether the charge sheet against Khan in the matter was complete or the investigation still continued. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said the riot cases can not be equated with other criminal cases where the accused and victims stand clearly identified and the police just has to collect evidence against the accused. "In my considered opinion, the riot cases can not be equated with other criminal cases where the accused and victims stand clearly identified and the police just have to collect evidence against the accused," the judge said.

The court further said that in riot cases, the police has to first obtain CCTV footage or video footage of the incident and then identify the persons present at the scene of crime and it was difficult to clearly identify each and every person in one go and investigate the matter "I am also conscious of the fact that immediately after the riots, the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the length and breadth of this country including the NCT of Delhi, the police administration was asked to join the COVID management in addition to maintenance of law and order and investigation of riot cases. "Therefore, one can really not say as to whether the police loses its right to further investigate the matter or to continue to investigate qua unidentified rioters. This court can not permit a roving/fishing inquiry during the judicial proceedings in this matter as sought to be done through this application," it said. Khan's counsel Mehmood Pracha had alleged that the IO of the case had filed two supplementary charge sheets in the matter to plug in the lacunas which were argued by him during hearing of the bail plea.

He further claimed that this prima-facie showed that the investigation was not concluded/closed by the IO against Khan at the time of filing charge sheet. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the state, argued that there was no provision in law under which such an application can be filed and the application was also not filed indicating any provision of law and, therefore, it was not maintainable. He further argued that the right of the Investigating Agency to investigate the case can not be curtailed by filing such application and accused can not command the process of disposal of the proceedings and can not put the court to terms. The public prosecutor has further argued that there was no bar in law against the Investigating Agency to further investigate the matter after filing of the charge sheet and file supplementary charge sheets.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will not withdraw legislation as EU asks, says Gove

Britain will not withdraw the legislation that has plunged trade talks with the European Union into crisis, minister Michael Gove insisted on Thursday after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.The UK government is comm...

Child rights body asks police to immeditely arrest the accused in the gangrape of minor girl

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights OSCPCR Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commssionerate to immediately arrest the accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in the city during the lockdown and submit an actio...

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with Kirin A1 SoC, 2-weeks battery life launched

At its annual Developer Conference, Huawei today unveiled the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside several other products including the HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, and FreeBuds Pro.The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has two variants- a Sport varia...

National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Final cancelled

The national badminton camp in Hyderabad for next months Thomas and Uber Cup Final was on Thursday scrapped after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The camp was originall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020