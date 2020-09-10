Maha: Man tries to end life over Maratha reservation stay

A 25-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide on Thursday evening over the Supreme Court's stay to the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra's Latur district. The incident took place at Chakur tehsil office, the police said. He was rushed to hospital and was said to be out of danger.

Kishor Giridhar Kadam, resident of Borgaon village, drank poison at the tehsil office after shouting slogan `Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha' (one Maratha is equal to hundred thousand Marathas) which had become popular during the community's agitation for the quota. Tehsildar Dr Shivanand Bidve rushed to the spot and shifted him to Chakur Rural Hospital in his vehicle, the police said.

Kadam was later shifted to the government hospital at Latur. Medical superintendent at the hospital Dr Santoshkumar Dope said he was stable and out of danger. A note found in Kadam's pocket said that he felt his life had become meaningless after the ruling on the Maratha quota and hence he decided to end his life.

The police are conducting further probe. The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maharashtra law granting quota in education and government jobs to the Maratha community, and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.