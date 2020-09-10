Singapore's Changi Airport chairman steps down after ex-maid acquitted of stealing

The chairman of Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG), Liew Mun Leong, has stepped down, days after the city state's High Court acquitted his former maid of stealing from him and his family, and criticised the allegations brought against her. CAG also said in a statement late Thursday that Liew, CAG's founding chairman after it was created in 2009, would step down as a board director with immediate effect. It appointed board member Tan Gee Paw as acting chairman.

Liew, 74, said in a separate statement he had also resigned as a senior international adviser at Singapore state investor Temasek International, and had decided to bring forward his retirement from roles at several companies. Last week, Parti Liyani, an Indonesian maid was acquitted by Singapore's High Court of stealing more than S$34,000 ($24,900) worth of items from Liew and his family.

Parti, who had worked for the family for nearly a decade until 2016, had appealed to the court against her conviction and sentence of 26 months. In a statement on Sunday, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) - the legal adviser to the Singapore government - cited Justice Chan Seng Onn as saying in the judgement that there was an "improper motive" for mounting the allegations against Parti.

The AGC said the comments by the judge "do raise questions which warrant further investigations." In his statement on Thursday, Liew said he and family members had cooperated fully with the police during investigations and at the trial, and if required, would continue to cooperate fully with the AGC and police.

Explaining his decision to step down from various companies, Liew said: "I do not wish my current situation to be a distraction to their respective boards, management and staff, amidst their many critical priorities."