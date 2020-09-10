These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL96 LDALL RAFALE Rafale inducted into IAF: Stern message to those eyeing India’s sovereignty, says Rajnath Ambala: Five French-made multirole Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday at a glittering ceremony here, in a major boost to the country’s air power at a time it is engaged in an escalating border dispute with China. DEL67 RAFALE-LD RAJNATH Induction of Rafale jets big and stern message to those eyeing India's sovereignty: Rajnath Ambala: In a clear reference to China over the tense border row in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the induction of five French-made multirole Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty.

DEL81 LD INDOJAPAN India, Japan ink mutual military logistics agreement New Delhi: After years of negotiations, India and Japan have inked a landmark agreement that will allow their militaries to access each other's bases for logistics support, a key development that comes in the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military muscle flexing in the region. DEL108 DEF LD-INDOFRENCH India, France decide to expand cooperation in Indian Ocean Region New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly on Thursday held extensive talks during which they vowed to step up cooperation in the Indian Ocean, a region which is witnessing rising Chinese military posturing.

DEL106 INDOJAPAN-2NDLD PM PM Modi holds telephonic talks with outgoing Japanese PM Abe New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his outgoing Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and conveyed his gratitude for playing a key role in greatly strengthening ties between India and Japan. DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Record 95,735 infections, 1,172 fatalities take COVID caseload past 44 lakh, death toll to 75,062 New Delhi: The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL100 BIZ-LD VACCINE-TRIALS-SERUM Serum Institute halts India trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: Serum Institute of India on Thursday said it is putting on hold clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for which it has been enlisted to manufacture a billion doses. DEL99 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar to meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shortly in Moscow: MEA New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) announced on Thursday evening.

DEL94 PM-LD FISHERIES PM says Rs 20,050 crore-PMMSY to help double fisheries exports, increase farmers' income New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in 21 states, including Bihar, that will help double fisheries exports, create more employment opportunities and boost income of farmers. DEL84 CONG-JOBS-LD CAMPAIGN Implement NYAY, protect small and medium businesses, stop privatisation: Rahul to Govt New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded jobs and relief for the youth amid the alleged rise in unemployment with Rahul Gandhi urging the Modi government to transfer money directly in the bank accounts of the poor, protect small and medium businesses and stop privatisation.

Legal LGD13 SC-LD MORATORIUM SC extends relief on NPAs; govt says interest issue being considered at highest level New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday extended its interim order that no account is to be declared NPA till further orders after the Centre said an expert panel has been set up to look into the issue of interest being charged by banks on instalments deferred during the moratorium period due to COVID-19 pandemic. BOM26 MH-COURT-RHEA-LD BAIL NCB opposes bail pleas of Rhea, brother; court order on Friday Mumbai: A special court here will on Friday pass its order on bail pleas filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with the drugs-related case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.

Business DEL116 BIZ-MORATORIUM-PANEL Govt sets up expert panel to look into issue of waiver of interest during moratorium New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has constituted an expert committee under former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to look into the much-debated issue of waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period. DEL80 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets ride Reliance rally; Sensex zooms 646 pts Mumbai: Markets roared back to life on Thursday after two days of declines as Reliance Industries ratcheted higher on reports that the company is offering to sell a substantial stake in its retail arm to Amazon. Foreign FGN48 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-RIC Foreign ministers of Russia, India, China meet in Moscow Moscow: The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) on Thursday held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow. PTI HDA