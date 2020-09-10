Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

DEL108 DEF LD-INDOFRENCH India, France decide to expand cooperation in Indian Ocean Region New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly on Thursday held extensive talks during which they vowed to step up cooperation in the Indian Ocean, a region which is witnessing rising Chinese military posturing. DEL106 INDOJAPAN-2NDLD PM PM Modi holds telephonic talks with outgoing Japanese PM Abe New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his outgoing Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and conveyed his gratitude for playing a key role in greatly strengthening ties between India and Japan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 21:41 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation DEL96 LDALL RAFALE Rafale inducted into IAF: Stern message to those eyeing India’s sovereignty, says Rajnath Ambala: Five French-made multirole Rafale jets were inducted into the Indian Air Force on Thursday at a glittering ceremony here, in a major boost to the country’s air power at a time it is engaged in an escalating border dispute with China. DEL67 RAFALE-LD RAJNATH Induction of Rafale jets big and stern message to those eyeing India's sovereignty: Rajnath Ambala: In a clear reference to China over the tense border row in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the induction of five French-made multirole Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force is a "big and stern" message to those eyeing India's sovereignty.

DEL81 LD INDOJAPAN India, Japan ink mutual military logistics agreement New Delhi: After years of negotiations, India and Japan have inked a landmark agreement that will allow their militaries to access each other's bases for logistics support, a key development that comes in the backdrop of growing concerns over China's military muscle flexing in the region. DEL108 DEF LD-INDOFRENCH India, France decide to expand cooperation in Indian Ocean Region New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly on Thursday held extensive talks during which they vowed to step up cooperation in the Indian Ocean, a region which is witnessing rising Chinese military posturing.

DEL106 INDOJAPAN-2NDLD PM PM Modi holds telephonic talks with outgoing Japanese PM Abe New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his outgoing Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and conveyed his gratitude for playing a key role in greatly strengthening ties between India and Japan. DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES Record 95,735 infections, 1,172 fatalities take COVID caseload past 44 lakh, death toll to 75,062 New Delhi: The country saw a record single-day spike of 95,735 infections and 1,172 fatalities taking India's COVID-19 caseload past 44 lakh and death toll to 75,062, while recoveries surged to 34,71,783 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL100 BIZ-LD VACCINE-TRIALS-SERUM Serum Institute halts India trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: Serum Institute of India on Thursday said it is putting on hold clinical trials of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for which it has been enlisted to manufacture a billion doses. DEL99 SINOINDIA-JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar to meet Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shortly in Moscow: MEA New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) announced on Thursday evening.

DEL94 PM-LD FISHERIES PM says Rs 20,050 crore-PMMSY to help double fisheries exports, increase farmers' income New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Rs 20,050 crore-Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in 21 states, including Bihar, that will help double fisheries exports, create more employment opportunities and boost income of farmers. DEL84 CONG-JOBS-LD CAMPAIGN Implement NYAY, protect small and medium businesses, stop privatisation: Rahul to Govt New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded jobs and relief for the youth amid the alleged rise in unemployment with Rahul Gandhi urging the Modi government to transfer money directly in the bank accounts of the poor, protect small and medium businesses and stop privatisation.

Legal LGD13 SC-LD MORATORIUM SC extends relief on NPAs; govt says interest issue being considered at highest level New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday extended its interim order that no account is to be declared NPA till further orders after the Centre said an expert panel has been set up to look into the issue of interest being charged by banks on instalments deferred during the moratorium period due to COVID-19 pandemic. BOM26 MH-COURT-RHEA-LD BAIL NCB opposes bail pleas of Rhea, brother; court order on Friday Mumbai: A special court here will on Friday pass its order on bail pleas filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with the drugs-related case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput.

Business DEL116 BIZ-MORATORIUM-PANEL Govt sets up expert panel to look into issue of waiver of interest during moratorium New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has constituted an expert committee under former CAG Rajiv Mehrishi to look into the much-debated issue of waiver of interest on loans during the moratorium period. DEL80 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets ride Reliance rally; Sensex zooms 646 pts Mumbai: Markets roared back to life on Thursday after two days of declines as Reliance Industries ratcheted higher on reports that the company is offering to sell a substantial stake in its retail arm to Amazon. Foreign FGN48 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-RIC Foreign ministers of Russia, India, China meet in Moscow Moscow: The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) on Thursday held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow. PTI HDA

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Britain will not withdraw legislation as EU asks, says Gove

Britain will not withdraw the legislation that has plunged trade talks with the European Union into crisis, minister Michael Gove insisted on Thursday after meeting European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.The UK government is comm...

Child rights body asks police to immeditely arrest the accused in the gangrape of minor girl

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights OSCPCR Thursday asked the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commssionerate to immediately arrest the accused in the gangrape of a minor girl in the city during the lockdown and submit an actio...

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with Kirin A1 SoC, 2-weeks battery life launched

At its annual Developer Conference, Huawei today unveiled the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside several other products including the HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11, and FreeBuds Pro.The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has two variants- a Sport varia...

National camp for Thomas and Uber Cup Final cancelled

The national badminton camp in Hyderabad for next months Thomas and Uber Cup Final was on Thursday scrapped after it became clear that players would not get any relaxation on the mandatory seven-day quarantine period. The camp was originall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020