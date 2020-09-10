Custody of girl: Rajasthan child rights panel chief receives threats

Rajasthan child rights protection commission chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal has allegedly been threatened by a woman after she was denied custody of her daughter. Beniwal was allegedly threatened with dire consequences through calls and WhatsApp messages for not allowing the custody of the girl who was dropped at an orphanage in 2012 at an age of three

“I have met the police commissioner and shared all numbers and messages for investigation. I have sought police protection at the orphanage so that nothing untoward happens to the girl,” said Beniwal. She alleged that the woman called her again on Thursday morning, asking her to hand over the girl's custody by Friday evening. Beniwal said the woman told her that if she did not do so, she will come to her house with her community members. The woman, after allegedly remaining "away" from the girl since 2012, had reappeared in February this year, seeking her custody. But after the girl's refusal to go with her, the orphanage administration did not gave her custody. When the woman appeared before the commission, Beniwal decided to meet the girl, who, according to her, gave in writing that she did not want to go with her mother

“I met the girl on Wednesday. The girl said she does not want to go with her mother. So, I did not permit the custody of the girl. After that I received threats through phone calls and messages,” Beniwal alleged, saying the woman threatened her with dire consequences.