J&K: Govt employee booked for migrant relief fraud

Mukhtiyar Ahmed Sheikh of Achabal in Anantnag district, who is employed with the health department in Mattan, prepared documents to entitle him to draw relief in both cash and kind as a Kashmiri migrant, a Crime Branch, Jammu officer said. The crime branch registered a criminal case against the accused for his involvement in withdrawal of relief and ration worth lakhs of rupees by resorting to impersonation and forgery after hatching a criminal conspiracy with officials and officers of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Jammu, they said.

J&K: Govt employee booked for migrant relief fraud
The Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday booked a government employee from the valley for withdrawing relief meant for Kashmiri migrants by fraudulent means, an officer said on Thursday. Mukhtiyar Ahmed Sheikh of Achabal in Anantnag district, who is employed with the health department in Mattan, prepared documents to entitle him to draw relief in both cash and kind as a Kashmiri migrant, a Crime Branch, Jammu officer said.

The crime branch registered a criminal case against the accused for his involvement in withdrawal of relief and ration worth lakhs of rupees by resorting to impersonation and forgery after hatching a criminal conspiracy with officials and officers of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Jammu, they said. A written complaint was lodged by Gani Maqbool, chairman of Antarrashtriya Upbhokta Kalyan Samiti, Kashmir Province with the crime branch on behalf of the complainant, Ali Mohd Paddar of Achabal, they said.

Paddar stated that he is a carpenter and Sheikh, who is his neighbour, prepared a ration card in his name and got cash assistance under migrant quota, they said. Sheikh fixed his photograph on the ration card form to impersonate Paddar and also opened a bank account at Canara Bank in Jammu. He has drawn lakhs of rupees from the bank besides ration from the government ration store meant for migrants, they said. A formal case is registered by Crime Branch, Jammu against Sheikh and others, they said.

