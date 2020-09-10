Left Menu
Development News Edition

EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart hold talks in Moscow on border standoff in Ladakh amid rising tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe on the margins of another SCO meet in Moscow last Friday, but apparently the meeting did not yield any tangible outcome. Following fresh confrontation around the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further strengthened its military presence in the region by sending additional troops, battle tanks and other weaponry.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 23:42 IST
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart hold talks in Moscow on border standoff in Ladakh amid rising tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday held talks in Moscow on the four-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh amid rising tensions, in the second highest level bilateral political contact in less than a week. The first face-to-face meeting between the two foreign ministers since the standoff erupted in early May took place in the backdrop of a massive spike in border tensions triggered by a fresh confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar and Wang earlier spoke on the phone on June 17, two days after the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The outcome of the meeting that was expected to discuss ways to reduce tensions along the LAC in eastern Ladakh was not immediately known.

Jaishankar and Wang are in Moscow to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Chinese counterpart Gen. Wei Fenghe on the margins of another SCO meet in Moscow last Friday, but apparently the meeting did not yield any tangible outcome.

Following fresh confrontation around the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further strengthened its military presence in the region by sending additional troops, battle tanks and other weaponry. The Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) has also beefed up its presence in the area where the situation remained very tense. "The external affairs minister will be meeting the Chinese foreign minister shortly where he will be discussing this issue," Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a virtual media briefing in the evening when asked whether the border faceoff will be raised by Jaishankar at the talks.

Srivastava reiterated India's position that it is committed to resolve the current situation through peaceful negotiations. "Both India and China are in regular touch through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the situation. This was the consensus when the two defence ministers met," he said.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said Chinese troops attempted to close in on an Indian position near the southern bank of Pangong lake the previous evening and fired shots in the air, a first such instance of bullets being used along the LAC after a gap of 45 years. The Army said this in a statement after the PLA late on Monday night alleged that Indian troops crossed the LAC and "outrageously fired" warning shots near the Pangong lake.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Severe floods hit 760,000 people in West and Central Africa

Nigerien student Hachimou Abdou has had to catch a boat to classes since river water swamped his route to university in the capital Niamey - one of about 760,000 people hit by severe flooding in recent weeks in parts of West and Central Afr...

BJP medium for bringing social change for poor farmers: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday said the saffron party was a medium for bringing social change along with economic and political development for the poor, farmers and labourers. Interacting with the newly appointed office-bearers of t...

London statue of Churchill defaced again

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament was on Wednesday sprayed with graffiti by protesters declaring him a racist for the second time in four months. The plinth of the World War Two leaders statue o...

COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada early in 2021 -minister

Canada is aggressively negotiating with drugmakers on delivery schedules for potential COVID-19 vaccines and shipments would begin early in 2021 under existing deals, Canadas minister of public services and procurement told Reuters on Thurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020