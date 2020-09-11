Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut levelled baseless allegations, made substantial alterations to property: BMC in Bombay HC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court stating that actor Kangana Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan and termed her allegations against it as "baseless".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 00:22 IST
Kangana Ranaut levelled baseless allegations, made substantial alterations to property: BMC in Bombay HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed an affidavit in Bombay High Court stating that actor Kangana Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan and termed her allegations against it as "baseless". "The petitioner has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan... Even in present writ petition, the petitioner has not disputed carrying out the said unlawful alterations and additions. In fact having regard to the work carried out and the contents of the sanctioned plan, there is no basis for the petitioner to dispute the unlawful work carried on," read the affidavit.

Ranaut's lawyer has sought time to respond to this affidavit and that is why hearing in the case is adjourned till September 22. The BMC also submitted that the actor should not be permitted to seek relief designed to protect such "unlawful" work.

"The petitioner has only made false, baseless and unwarranted allegations 'harassment' and 'malafides'. It is respectfully submitted that who has in the course of her work, illegally carried out such substantial unlawful additions and alterations contrary to the sanctioned building plan, should not be permitted to seek relief designed to protect such unlawful work," the affidavit said. The High Court had yesterday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Kangana Ranaut's property.

Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office. Ranaut today arrived at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC.The BMC had on Tuesday served a "stop-work" notice to Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations after taking note of several "illegal'' alterations.

The office is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills. Yesterday, Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, responded to the civic body's notice, accusing it of trespassing on her property and making false claims.Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier approved Y-plus security to the 'Queen' actress after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Earlier today, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Ranaut at her residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

