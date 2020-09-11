Andhra CM holds review meeting over strengthening of Rytu Bharosa Kendras

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting on strengthening Rytu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and discussed the set up of multipurpose facilities besides them. A total of 13 types of facilities would be set up next to RBKs with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crores, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

"The facilities include warehouses, drying platforms, collection centers, assaying equipment, janata bazaars, aqua infra in select Villages, and e-marketing among others. It was decided that all the necessary proposals for setting up of multipurpose facilities would be sent to NABARD through State Co-operative Bank for further action," it stated. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials on steps to be taken to financially strengthen Primary Agricultural Credit Societies in coordination with the Finance Department. He also asked the officials to study the pros and cons of setting up Janata Bazaars at warehouses and prepare a report on it.

"There should be quality in material, seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides in RBKs. Farmers can sell their produce across the country through e- marketing platforms and janata bazaars should be made available for the farmer to sell his crop," he said. Reddy further informed that the government has signed MoU with Amul and other companies to provide employment opportunities to women and increase their incomes. He added that the installation of metres is necessary for the supply of quality power to the farmers. "The money will be directly credited to farmers' bank accounts and there will be no burden on them," he said.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and other agriculture and marketing officials also participated in the meeting held today. (ANI)