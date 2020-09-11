Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preparations underway at Kolkata Metro ahead of resumption of services amid COVID-19

Preparations are underway at the metro stations of Kolkata as they gear up to resume services from September 14 for the public, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:03 IST
Preparations underway at Kolkata Metro ahead of resumption of services amid COVID-19
A visual form the Kolkata metro station. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Preparations are underway at the metro stations of Kolkata as they gear up to resume services from September 14 for the public, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the metro stations prepare to welcome passengers amid the ongoing pandemic, necessary measures to ensure social distancing have been taken up.

Tapes have been marked at several places at the stations to ensure physical distancing is maintained by all the commuters. The "Do not sit here" stickers have also been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the metros.

While automatic sanitiser disposing units have been installed inside the stations, police force have been deployed outside the metro stations for crowd management. On September 13, the services will operate only for NEET aspirants and their parents.

Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of the virus. Notably, the Central government had suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests six men for bank fraud

Six men were arrested for allegedly stealing money from a persons bank account here, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Nasim Ansari 34, Iqbal Ansari 34, Ranjit Dey 31, Prakash Mandal 24, Jamiruddin 36 and Mohammad...

Report: Broncos LB Miller to have surgery, likely miss season

All-Pro linebacker Von Miller will have surgery on his injured ankle and miss several months, likely the season, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The announcement came after Millers visit with Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ank...

Bhubaneswar civic body starts collecting bio-medical waste from home isolation patients

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC has started collecting bio-medical waste from the doorsteps of houses within the BMC area wherein COVID-19 positive patients are under home isolation, by engaging Jagruti Welfare Organisation. Jagru...

FACTBOX-Citi's Jane Fraser describes working mom's challenges on Wall Street

Citigroup Inc on Thursday named consumer banking head Jane Fraser as the banks next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank. Fraser, 53, joins a small group of women who have broken through the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020