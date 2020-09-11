Left Menu
U.S. could restrict funds for malign activities over Navalny poisoning

The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday it will work with allies to hold accountable those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, including "through restricting funds for malign activities." "Russia has used chemical nerve agents from the 'Novichok' group in the past.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:09 IST
The United States told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday it will work with allies to hold accountable those responsible for poisoning Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, including "through restricting funds for malign activities." "Russia has used chemical nerve agents from the 'Novichok' group in the past. The Russian people have a right to express their views without fear of retribution of any kind," deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Cherith Norman-Chalet told a council meeting on chemical weapons in Syria.

"We urge Russia to cooperate fully with the international community's investigation," she said. " Those responsible – both those who committed this attack and those who ordered it – must be held accountable."

