Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan denounces large-scale Chinese drills near island

Taiwan says China sent advanced Su-30 and J-10 fighters to participate. Taiwan Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping said the drills threatened regional stability and endangered international aviation. We are confident and capable of defending the country," Chang said. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the government had shared "information related to China's threat to key friendly nations", a likely reference to the United States, Taiwan's main arms supplier, and most important international backer.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-09-2020 03:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 03:26 IST
Taiwan denounces large-scale Chinese drills near island
Representative image Image Credit: maxpixel.net

Taiwan denounced China on Thursday over large-scale air and naval drills off its southwestern coast, calling them a serious provocation and a threat to international air traffic. It urged Beijing to rein in its armed forces.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own, has stepped up military exercises near the island, in what Taipei views as intimidation to force it to accept Chinese rule. Yeh Kuo-hui, from Taiwan's Defence Ministry's operations and planning department, told a hastily arranged news conference that China's intentions could not be predicted.

"We must make all preparations for war readiness," Yeh said, following a news briefing from senior officers describing the Chinese activities over the last two days, and showing a map of Chinese movements. The drills took place in Taiwan's air defense identification zone, between mainland Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, the ministry said. Taiwan says China sent advanced Su-30 and J-10 fighters to participate.

Taiwan Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping said the drills threatened regional stability and endangered international aviation. "We once again say, do not underestimate the military's determination to defend our home. We are confident and capable of defending the country," Chang said.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the government had shared "information related to China's threat to key friendly nations", a likely reference to the United States, Taiwan's main arms supplier, and most important international backer. The Pentagon said it was closely monitoring the military exercise.

"The PLA activities in question are merely the latest in a string of destabilizing PLA actions aimed at both Taiwan and the broader region intended to intimidate and which increase the risk of miscalculation," the Pentagon statement said, using an acronym for China's People's Liberation Army. China's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. China has held numerous military exercises up and down its coast and near the island in recent weeks.

Taiwan this week has been carrying out live-fire weapons tests off its southeast and eastern coast. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has warned of a rising risk of accidental conflict, saying communication must be maintained to cut the risk of miscalculation.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India China reach five-point consensus after talks, says Chinese foreign ministry

After a two-hour-long meeting between Indian and Chinese foreign Ministers in Moscow, the two sides have reached a five-point consensus regarding the current situation after a full in-depth discussion, says a statement issued by Chinese For...

Australia's Victoria state reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

Australias Victoria state, which is at the centre of the countrys coronavirus outbreak, on Friday reported 43 new cases and nine deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. Australias second-most populous state a day earlier reported 51 new...

UP govt transfers 13 IPS officers

Uttar Pradesh Government has transferred and posted 13 Indian Police Service IPS officers. Superintendent of Police SPs of Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Raebareli, Unnao, Siddharthanagar have been transferred.Vinod Kumar Singh, currently ...

Pak must ensure its territory is not used for terror attacks: US and India

The United States and India at the US-India Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group and Designations Dialogue underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020