UP govt transfers 13 IPS officers
Uttar Pradesh Government has transferred and posted 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 04:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Government has transferred and posted 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers. Superintendent of Police (SPs) of Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Hardoi, Raebareli, Unnao, Siddharthanagar have been transferred.
Vinod Kumar Singh, currently deployed as SSP, ATS, Lucknow has been posted to Kushinagar. Vinod Kumar Mishra, currently posted as SP, Kushinagar has been posted as SP, CBCID, Lucknow. (ANI)
