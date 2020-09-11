Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak continues to foment 'culture of violence' at home, across its borders: India at UN

India's strong rebuke came as Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram made references to Jammu and Kashmir, the Babri Masjid demolition and construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his remarks to the virtual forum on 'Culture of Peace'. "Pakistan's deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of religious and ethnic minorities is a cause of persistent concern for the international community," Tripathi said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-09-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 09:07 IST
Pak continues to foment 'culture of violence' at home, across its borders: India at UN

Hitting out at Pakistan, India has said the country foments a “culture of violence” at home and across its borders and its “deplorable” human rights records and discriminatory treatment of religious minorities is a cause of “persistent concern” for the global community. "Unfortunately, we have witnessed another attempt by the delegation of Pakistan to exploit a UN platform for hate speech against India," Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Paulomi Tripathi, said on Thursday at the high-level forum on the 'Culture of Peace' at the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

"This happens at a time when Pakistan continues to foment a culture of violence at home and across its borders," Tripathi said. India's strong rebuke came as Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram made references to Jammu and Kashmir, the Babri Masjid demolition and construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his remarks to the virtual forum on 'Culture of Peace'.

"Pakistan's deplorable human rights records and discriminatory treatment of religious and ethnic minorities is a cause of persistent concern for the international community," Tripathi said. "Blasphemy laws are used against religious minorities such as Hindus, Christians and Sikhs, to violate their human rights and dignity," she said, adding that women and girls remain particularly vulnerable in Pakistan as they are abducted, raped, forcefully converted and married to their violators. The pandemic has only aggravated the situation, she said.

“Talk of ‘culture of peace’ from the delegation of Pakistan is nothing but a decoy to divert attention from their own shameful records. Before making absurd allegations against India, where equal rights of people of all faiths are guaranteed by the constitution, the delegation of Pakistan must do itself a favour of looking at their own system and records of protecting minorities,” Tripathi said. The Indian diplomat emphasised that a culture of peace does not merely signify absence of war but embodies a predisposition towards resolving differences through dialogue and understanding.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices gloomy amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices were downbeat during early hours on Friday on the back of weak global cues amid ongoing coronavirus spread and simmering India-China border tensions. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 29 points or 0.08 per c...

St Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Experts at the St Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades. Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it unusual but not rare f...

Trump says US has incredible N-weapons; denies reports of leaking classified info on them

President Donald Trump has said the US has some incredible nuclear weapon systems that nobody knows about but refuted allegations of leaking classified information about them to a renowned investigative journalist in his upcoming book. Penn...

Record single-day spike of 96,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 45,62,414, death toll to 76,271: Govt. 

Record single-day spike of 96,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,209 fatalities pushes Indias caseload to 45,62,414, death toll to 76,271 Govt. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020