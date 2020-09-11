Left Menu
UNICEF Botswana and BSM signs MOU to strengthen youth engagement in decision-making

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 11-09-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 12:43 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@snginja)

UNICEF Botswana and Botswana Scout Movement (BSM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen youth engagement in decision-making processes at the national and sub-national levels through the U- Report platform, according to a news report by Daily News.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on September 10, UNICEF representative Sarah Ng'inja has said that the U-Report was a platform that would promote citizen participation, particularly that of young people on issues of their interest.

She said any person who signed up with the U-Report would be able to use it anywhere, at any time, and at no cost through BeMobile or Orange networks.

Ng'inja further called upon the youth to take advantage of the U-Report saying it was an avenue to express issues, needs, and experiences.

She also said the MoU would facilitate innovative solutions to address issues of concern, taking advantage of the demand for real-time information which extends beyond social media.

Botswana Scouts Movement acting chief commissioner, Omphemetse Kegapilwe said through the U-Report their movement and UNICEF would both facilitate issues of interest and to improve knowledge and civic engagement.

"The MoU is an efficient platform of cooperation and through it, we will be able to hear the voice of the youth. Young people especially boys in schools are hurting but with the U-Report we will be able to help them, "she said.

Kegapilwe said the U-Report should not be centered in the city but should be accessible to the youth in villages who also have their unique challenges and have limited access to services.

