Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan president visits air defence battery as China tensions rise

Taiwan, claimed by China as its own, says that Chinese forces carried out two-days of large-scale air and naval exercises off Taiwan's southwest and in its air defence identification zone, denouncing it as provocation. China has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan this year.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-09-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 13:15 IST
Taiwan president visits air defence battery as China tensions rise

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited an air defence missile base on Friday, where she urged the troops to be steadfast in their defence of the island's sovereignty and democracy as tensions with China continue to rise. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own, says that Chinese forces carried out two-days of large-scale air and naval exercises off Taiwan's southwest and in its air defence identification zone, denouncing it as provocation.

China has stepped up its military activity around Taiwan this year. Tsai, who was re-elected by a landslide in January promising to stand up to China, observed exercises and chatted to soldiers thanking them for their hard work, in video footage provided by the government.

"At the moment the Chinese Communist's aircraft harassing of Taiwan and military exercises have been quite frequent," Tsai said. "I believe that everyone is clear about this situation in performing their mission, and know they have a huge responsibility." Taiwan's skies and people are safe because of their hard work, she added.

"I want to encourage everyone by saying 'don't give an inch of the nation's sovereignty, and hold fast to democracy and freedom'. This is our conviction and resolve to protect our home and defend our country. Please all take this to heart." China has not yet responded to Taiwan's complaints about the recent drills, which happened between mainland Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

German farmers urge China to impose limited import curbs after swine fever find

The head of Germanys farming association DBV on Friday called on China to impose only limited import restrictions and not a national import ban on German pork after a case of African swine fever ASF was found in a wild boar in Germany.South...

Malaysia's ex-finance minister faces 2 fresh graft charges

Malaysias former finance minister pleaded not guilty Friday to two new corruption charges, saying the legal moves against him were politically motivated ahead of impending elections. Lim Guan Eng was charged last month with three counts of ...

Nicolas Cage's Joe Exotic series heads to Amazon

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage-led scripted series about Tiger Kings Joe Exotic has landed at Amazon Studios for development. The series, which had been in the works at CBS TV Studios, hails from Brian Grazer, American Vandal showrunner Dan La...

Tennis-Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24

Serena Williams will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of a semi-final loss in the U.S. Open and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title on the claycourts at the French Open.The American great has re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020