Japan debates completely removing coronavirus curbs on some events

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, at the opening of meeting of a panel of health experts, that he wanted to remove coronavirus-related restrictions on events such as Kabuki theatre performances and classical music concerts. Nishmura added that cases of infection tied to such events have been falling.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:26 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, at the opening of meeting of a panel of health experts, that he wanted to remove coronavirus-related restrictions on events such as Kabuki theatre performances and classical music concerts.

Nishmura added that cases of infection tied to such events have been falling. He also said the government wanted to remove some restrictions on other events, such as rock concerts. The panel was set to debate these measures following Nishimura's remarks.

