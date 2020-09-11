Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athawale meets Maha Governor, demands compensation for Kangana Ranaut

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and demanded that Kangana Ranaut should get compensation for the loss caused to her due to BMC's demolition drive at her office.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:39 IST
Athawale meets Maha Governor, demands compensation for Kangana Ranaut
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to reporters on Friday in Mumbai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and demanded that Kangana Ranaut should get compensation for the loss caused to her due to BMC's demolition drive at her office. "I met Maharashtra Governor today over the issue of demolition of Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai and demanded that she should get compensation for the loss. The way BMC carried out demolition at her property is wrong. She must get justice," Athawale said.

The Maharashtra Governor yesterday had summoned Ajoy Mehta, Special Advisor to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday evening and expressed his displeasure over the demolition drive by the BMC at Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office. Earlier, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition by the BMC at the property of Ranaut.

A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply on her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

The 'Panga' actor has already been provided with the Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also criticised Mumbai police. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Early Childhood Development centres in Eastern Cape handed over

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, in partnership with the National Lotteries Commission NLC, will today virtually hand over eight Early Childhood Development ECD centres across the Eastern Cape province.The Depart...

Maha: Aurangabad records 437 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

As many as 437 patients have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtras Aurangabad district, raising the caseload in the region to 27,289, an official said on Friday. Apart from this, 13 COVID-19 patients died of the infectio...

Khan supports dual nationals holding public offices in Pak

Amid growing criticism over dual nationals holding public offices in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said overseas Pakistanis are the biggest asset of the country as he underlined the need for tapping resource pool of experts ...

RBI lays down guidelines for banks to appoint chief compliance officers

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday laid down guidelines for appointment of chief compliance officer CCO in banks to ensure uniform approach with regard to compliance and risk management culture across the banking industry. According to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020