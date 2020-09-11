Working to reduce height of Ghazipur landfill by 30-40 ft in next one year: Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site and said the height of the garbage dump is likely to be reduced by another 30 to 40 feet in the next one year. Gambhir had earlier claimed that the height of the landfill had been reduced by 40 feet.

The East Delhi MP inaugurated four trommel machines at the landfill site. "It's a continuous process. There are already eight trommel machines installed here. With these four machines, 2,600 tonnes of garbage will be disposed at the site, which receives 2,400 tonnes of waste a day," Gambhir said. Within a year, 12 trommel machines have been installed at the site by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said.

Besides these machines, talks are also on for the installation of a state-of-the-art technology plant at the site for segregation of waste, Gambhir said. "Our goal is to clear the dump. As we reduced the height of the landfill by 40 feet earlier, hopefully another 30-40 feet height will be brought down in the next one year and in another two to three years, the landfill will be half of its height that it had achieved before the work began," he said.

Gambhir stated that he had promised that he will do his best to get the height of the garbage mountain down. With the addition of four more trommel machines, the segregation work will be done at a higher speed, he said. The cricketer-turned-politician said that Ghazipur landfill site is not only the issue of East Delhi but of the entire city. "The Ghazipur landfill is an issue that affects entire Delhi and to get rid of it, all agencies need to work together. I had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February inviting him to visit the landfill site together and have a meeting of all the authorities concerned, but till date there has been no response from his side," Gambhir claimed.