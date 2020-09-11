Left Menu
Development News Edition

Working to reduce height of Ghazipur landfill by 30-40 ft in next one year: Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site and said the height of the garbage dump is likely to be reduced by another 30 to 40 feet in the next one year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:15 IST
Working to reduce height of Ghazipur landfill by 30-40 ft in next one year: Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday inspected the Ghazipur landfill site and said the height of the garbage dump is likely to be reduced by another 30 to 40 feet in the next one year. Gambhir had earlier claimed that the height of the landfill had been reduced by 40 feet.

The East Delhi MP inaugurated four trommel machines at the landfill site. "It's a continuous process. There are already eight trommel machines installed here. With these four machines, 2,600 tonnes of garbage will be disposed at the site, which receives 2,400 tonnes of waste a day," Gambhir said. Within a year, 12 trommel machines have been installed at the site by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said.

Besides these machines, talks are also on for the installation of a state-of-the-art technology plant at the site for segregation of waste, Gambhir said. "Our goal is to clear the dump. As we reduced the height of the landfill by 40 feet earlier, hopefully another 30-40 feet height will be brought down in the next one year and in another two to three years, the landfill will be half of its height that it had achieved before the work began," he said.

Gambhir stated that he had promised that he will do his best to get the height of the garbage mountain down. With the addition of four more trommel machines, the segregation work will be done at a higher speed, he said.  The cricketer-turned-politician said that Ghazipur landfill site is not only the issue of East Delhi but of the entire city. "The Ghazipur landfill is an issue that affects entire Delhi and to get rid of it, all agencies need to work together. I had written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in February inviting him to visit the landfill site together and have a meeting of all the authorities concerned, but till date there has been no response from his side," Gambhir claimed.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Do not extend mandate of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances: ICJ

The International Commission of Jurists ICJ said the mandate for the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances COIED should not be extended beyond September 14 as it has proven to be a failure in holding perpetrators accountable. In ...

Sport-Premier League, NFL and cricket wrestle with BLM response

The English Premier League, the most popular domestic TV product in world sport, kicks off on Saturday having decided to replace the Black Lives Matter logo on players shirts with a No Room for Racism patch.The move is indicative of the del...

Equity gauges end flat amid gloomy investor sentiment

Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on Friday as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a sharp sell-off in US equities. The BSE SP Sen...

Leopard found dead near village in MP's Umaria district

A four-year-old leopard was found dead in a forested area near a village in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district on Friday, an official said. The carcass was found close to Barbaspur village, around 40 km from the district headquarters, the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020