CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Umesh Kumar Verma, an Assistant Director, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. In a press statement, the CBI said that a case was registered against Verma on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for granting entry passes to the employees of the complainant who were engaged in providing manpower services at the Jammu Airport.

"The accused was allegedly pressurising and harassing the complainant to pay the bribe and when the complainant refused to do so, his application was rejected," the CBI FIR read. Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

After the arrest of Verma, the officials of the probe agency carried out searches at the residential and official premises of the accused in Srinagar and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The accused will be produced before the court in Jammu later in the day. (ANI)