Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra police tops in NCRB report on developing, identifying chance fingerprints from crime scenes

The Andhra Pradesh police department has stood first in the country for identifying and developing 'chance fingerprints' from crime scenes in a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), said police.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 16:37 IST
Andhra police tops in NCRB report on developing, identifying chance fingerprints from crime scenes
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh police department has stood first in the country for identifying and developing 'chance fingerprints' from crime scenes in a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), said police. "The Andhra Pradesh Police department receives much-deserved recognition as the force stood first in the country when it comes to developing 'chance fingerprints' from the scenes of crime as well as identifying 'chance print cases' for the year 2019-2020," read an official note by the police.

"The department was successful in developing 9,418 chance prints during this period, followed by Kerala at a distant second with 7,687 prints. When it comes to identifying chance print cases, AP topped the charts with a gigantic margin of 233 cases with a total of 512. Punjab stood second with 279 cases," it added. NCRB has said that the main responsibility of fingerprint experts is to develop the 'chance prints' left by criminals at the crime scene and match the same with the fingerprints of known criminals.

The report adds that Andhra Pradesh police are working with fewer fingerprint experts as against the sanctioned number, and despite that, it managed to do better than other states. "Despite working with fewer fingerprint experts as the report suggests, the state standing first in the country in terms of both developing chance fingerprints an identifying chance prints cases speaks volumes about the competence and efficiency of the AP police force under the leadership of DGP Gautam Sawang IPS and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy," said ADGP CID, PV Sunil Kumar.

"This recognition is only going to make us work harder towards ending crime and bringing criminals to justice. We are committed to the people of AP and will continue to be so," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders to begin Sept 14 in India

Samsung is opening pre-booking for its third-generation foldable smartphone i.e. the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India from September 14, the company announced on Friday.The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in mystic black and mystic bronze color o...

Adityanath directs officials to chalk out effective strategy to check COVID-19 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed senior state government officials to hold a meeting with the authorities in Lucknow to chalk out an effective strategy to check the spread of COVID-19 in the city. He also aske...

U.S. consumer prices increase solidly in August

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in August, but labor market slack is likely to keep a lid on inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 recession. The Labor Department said on Friday its consumer price index rose 0.4 last mo...

Explosive material found in Beirut port after blast was stored for years, says president

Several tonnes of highly explosive material found at Beiruts port, just weeks after the same chemical was blamed for causing a massive detonation there, had been in storage for 15 years, the Lebanese president said on Friday. The army said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020