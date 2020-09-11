Noida double murder: Two, including mastermind, held, shooters at large
The accused have been identified as Suresh Sharma and Mohit Vats, both natives of Haryana, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander. Property dealers Dalchand Sharma, 30, and Arun Tyagi, 22, were shot dead at Ajnara La Gardenia society in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday night while they were sitting in a car.PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-09-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:05 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday claimed to have solved the recent double murder at a residential society in Greater Noida with the arrest of two men. The accused have been identified as Suresh Sharma and Mohit Vats, both natives of Haryana, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander.
Property dealers Dalchand Sharma, 30, and Arun Tyagi, 22, were shot dead at Ajnara La Gardenia society in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday night while they were sitting in a car. Eleven bullets hit Dalchand, while three hit Tyagi during the shootout. The accused later fled the spot, the police said.
Suresh had planned the shootout to avenge his brother's killing by one of the slain men. He had hired three contract killers, who have been identified but are absconding, they said. DCP Chander said the motive behind the double murder has been traced to nearly a decade-old rivalry of Dalchand, who was out on bail in a murder case.
Those absconding have been identified as Dayachand alias Dealer alias Kaali, Tekchand and Omveer, all natives of Haryana. Searches are on to nab them, he said. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for their arrest, the officer said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Greater Noida
- Gautam Buddh Nagar
- Haryana
- Mohit Vats
- Bisrakh
ALSO READ
Retired Police Inspector shoots himself dead after firing at son in Greater Noida
UP: 12-yr-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused held after gunfight
Gautam Buddh Nagar: Girl raped, accused held after gunfight
Man missing from Bihar found dead in Greater Noida
UP: Woman found dead in Greater Noida, dowry death suspected