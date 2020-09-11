NIA to investigate two Bengaluru riots cases

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that the Centre might transfer to it two of the cases registered in connection with the August 11 riots here. The public prosecutor for the NIA approached made the submission before a division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka during the hearing of a petition seeking investigation by the central agency in the cases.

The PP said the Centre may pass an order soon for transfer of the two cases in which the Unlawful Activity Prevention (Prevention) Act provisions have been invoked. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on rampage torching the house of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, his sister Jayanthi, DJ Halli police station and KG Halli police station over a derogatory social media post.

The mob also targeted many houses, public properties, shops and vehicles. In the violence, four people were killed -- three in police firing -- and around 400 people had been arrested.

The Karnataka High Court has appointed retired High Court judge Justice H S Kempanna as the Claims Commissioner on the request of the State government to recover money from the accused for the damage caused by them to properties of individuals and the government.