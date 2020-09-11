'AT NEWSALERT-CONG Congress chief Sonia Gandhi overhauls AICC organisation; removes Ghulam Nabi A'PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 21:18 IST
Cong chief Sonia Gandhi removes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Motilal Vora, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC general secretaries.
