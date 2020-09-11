Georgia judge rules out referendum on abolishing police department in Black jogger case

A Georgia Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that voters cannot decide to abolish the Glynn County Police Department over its handling of the murder of a Black jogger, an incident captured on a cellphone video that created a national outcry. The judge ruled that the authority to abolish a police department rests with local officials and was not subject to a public referendum.

The move to abolish the Glynn County Police Department was spurred by the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery by two white men, including a former police officer. The killing occurred in February but the suspects were charged only after state authorities become involved two months later.