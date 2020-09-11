NIA files chargesheet against 7 ULFA men for police officer's killing in 2018

Left Menu
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against seven ULFA militants in connection with the killing of Sub-Inspector of Police Bhaskar Kalita in Assam's Tinsukia district in 2018.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:26 IST
The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against seven ULFA militants in connection with the killing of Sub-Inspector of Police Bhaskar Kalita in Assam's Tinsukia district in 2018. Of the seven accused, four are still absconding.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Judge at Guwahati under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act on Thursday. Kalita, who was the Officer-in-Charge of Bordumsa police station, was killed in an operation against ULFA militants on May 4, 2018. The case was investigated by Assam Police till June 2019 when the NIA took over the case and re- registered it.

Investigations revealed that the accused came from Myanmar to Tinsukia district to raise funds for the ULFA and carry out militant activities at various places of the state, the NIA said in a statement on Friday. On receiving inputs that the militants had taken shelter in Kujupathar village, Kalita launched an operation and was killed when the ultras fired on the policemen, it said.

The militants, taking advantage of the darkness, took the deceased police officer's AK-47 rifle and fled to nearby jungles. The police later arrested three persons. Two of them were overground workers of the proscribed ULFA and had provided logistical support to the group.

The NIA is continuing investigations into the case, the statement added..

