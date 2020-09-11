Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCB busts int'l drug racket, arrests 7

The crackdown was a result of two sustained operations by an NCB team comprising Assistant Director Kuldeep Sharma, Superintendent Dhanajay Some and Investigation Officers Rajeev Sehrawat, R K Maurya, Chetan and Anand, between September 1 and September 9 this year, the officials said. In the international module smuggling drugs from South Africa, the agency has shared intelligence with authorities in that country for further action as the mastermind of the gang is believed to be staying there, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:31 IST
NCB busts int'l drug racket, arrests 7
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a massive operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international gang of narco smugglers and arrested seven persons with huge quantities of drugs being smuggled in parcels sent from South Africa, officials said on Friday. In another operation, the agency has arrested a former Navy personnel, R Yadav, with two kilogram of premium quality charas known as 'malana cream', they said. The crackdown was a result of two sustained operations by an NCB team comprising Assistant Director Kuldeep Sharma, Superintendent Dhanajay Some and Investigation Officers Rajeev Sehrawat, R K Maurya, Chetan and Anand, between September 1 and September 9 this year, the officials said.

In the international module smuggling drugs from South Africa, the agency has shared intelligence with authorities in that country for further action as the mastermind of the gang is believed to be staying there, they said. The NCB arrested seven persons (two foreigners, including one from Myanmar) of the South African module of narco-smugglers during its operation between September 1 and 4 with 2 kg of heroine, they said.

"In all, 10 similar parcels have already entered India, which are under probe. In the continued operation, on the basis of digital foot printing and digital forensic analysis, intelligence was developed that more such international parcels were destined for India. "These parcels belong to the same syndicate, which is using the modus operandi of using fake/illegally arranged IDs, the mastermind of the syndicate is based out of India, who has created multiple layers to evade detection," a statement from an NCB spokesperson said. It said in the follow-up action, the NCB has seized around 4.5 kg of heroin, 445 g of cocaine and 1.1 kg of marijuana, which were sent to India through six parcels. "The consignor of these parcels is based in South Africa. The details of the same have been shared with South African authorities. Further investigation is underway," it said.

In the second operation, the agency arrested Yadav, who was heading the distribution of charas for a gang that operated from Himachal Pradesh, the officials said. Yadav, a resident of Noida, was suspected to be the kingpin in the said drug cartel having interstate linkages with the mastermind belonging to Himachal Pradesh. "Accused Yadav was looking after the distribution channel in the syndicate. The drug syndicate used carriers to transport charas from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi-NCR but this time due to the lockdown, Yadav preferred to visit the supplier himself to collect premium quality charas and was later on apprehended at Panipat in Haryana on September 9," the spokesperson said.

This syndicate has pan-India distribution channel and further investigation in the matter will unearth deep roots of the syndicate, it said.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Israel-Gulf 'normalisation' moves follow years of failed peace initiatives

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrains decisions to normalise relations with Israel follows a history of peace efforts between Israel, the Palestinians and their Arab allies that have failed to overcome decades of distrust and violence. Most...

French PM: No new nationwide lockdown over COVID-19 surge

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government was not planning a new, nationwide lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but would instead implement a raft of less radical measures.France has the worlds seventh...

Police debunk social media misinformation linking Oregon wildfires to activists

Several Oregon police departments have aimed to debunk misinformation spreading on social media platforms this week, including Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, blaming leftist and right-wing groups for wildfires raging in the state. Rumors spr...

Avg hike of 1.74 pc in ready reckoner rates in Maha; Pune tops

The Maharashtra government on Friday hiked ready reckoner rates by an average of 1.74 per cent across the state. The new rates were announced here by Omprakash Deshmukh, Inspector-General of Revenue and Controller of Stamps.The publicatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020