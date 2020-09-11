Bahrain-Israel normalisation shows peace is way to Palestinian rights - official

Bahrain-Israel normalisation shows peace is way to Palestinian rights - officialReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 23:28 IST
Bahrain normalising relations with Israel affirms that a fair and lasting peace is the best way to guarantee Palestinian rights, Nabeel Al-Hamer, media advisor to the king of Bahrain, said on Friday.
Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country after the UAE to strike an agreement to normalize relations with Israel.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Bahrain
- Lisa Barrington
- UAE
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Lola Lennox follows in mother Annie's footsteps with single release; Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on and more
People News Roundup: Israel's Netta on how the show can't go on; New York rejects 11th parole bid of John Lennon's killer.
Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets
Israel strikes Hamas in Gaza over rockets, fire balloons
Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE