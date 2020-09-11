Kerala govt constitutes committee to review suspension of M Sivasankar
A high-level committee has been constituted by the Kerala Government to review the suspension of IAS M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) who was ousted over his alleged links with gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh.
Sivasankar was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case
The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)
