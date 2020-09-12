Left Menu
Delhi Police arrests 2 men from Jaipur for online fraud

Sharma and Saini were identified and their locations traced to Jiapur with the help of technical surveillance and they were arrested after raids were conducted. Two debit cards, a credit card and three mobile phones used in the crime were recovered from the accused, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 01:03 IST
The Delhi Police arrested two men from Jaipur who allegedly worked for a gang of online fraudsters based in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, officials said on Friday. Those arrested have been identified as Radhey Gopal Sharma (44) and Rahul Saini (26). They worked at e-mitra kiosks in Jaipur and used to help the Jamtara-based gang to convert its black money into white, police said.

The e-mitra kiosks, set up under the Rajasthan government's e-governance initiative 'e-mitra', offer single window access to all government services. The matter came to light after a complaint was received at Maidan Garhi police station here from a resident of Chhattarpur Enclave who was duped of Rs 7.09 lakh through multiple online transactions, the police said.

The investigation revealed that the Jamtara-based gang was involved in the fraud. Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said a gang member posing as an executive of a telecom service company would call up a victim and offer to upgrade services like internet speed and voice quality free of cost. Then the gang member would ask for an OTP. Using the information the fraudsters would generate a virtual e-SIM for the victim's mobile number and log in to his or her Paytm account, he said.

The gang would then make a number of electronic transactions to e-wallets and pay electricity bills through e-mitra kiosks, he added. To hide the money, the gang collaborated with the arrested accused.

To trace the culprits, the team collected details of transaction made by the fraudsters from the complainant's account. Sharma and Saini were identified and their locations traced to Jiapur with the help of technical surveillance and they were arrested after raids were conducted.

Two debit cards, a credit card and three mobile phones used in the crime were recovered from the accused, the police said. Raids are being conducted to nab the members of the Jamtara gang, they said.

