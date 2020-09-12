U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong activists held in China -Pompeo

U.S. 'deeply concerned' about Hong Kong activists held in China -PompeoReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 03:55 IST
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States is deeply concerned about 12 Hong Kong democracy activists being held in China's Guangdong province, saying they have been denied access to lawyers and local authorities have not provided information on their welfare or the charges against them.
The United States questions the Hong Kong leadership's stated commitments to protecting citizens' rights and calls "on authorities to ensure due process," Pompeo said in a statement. The activists were arrested about two weeks ago off the coast of Hong Kong, according to the statement.
