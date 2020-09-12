Bengaluru: Police make second arrest in drug-related case registered at Cottonpet police station

Police arrested one Vaibhav Jain, in connection with the case related to drugs at Cottonpet police station, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru Sandeep Patil said on Saturday. "Vaibhav Jain, an accused in the case registered in Cottonpet police station has been arrested," Patil said.

On Friday, Pratik Shetty, an alleged drug peddler was arrested by police. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said that the police department has been given a free hand to conduct their probe in the matter.

"The investigation in Bengaluru drug case has been taken up and is being conducted, very seriously. We need to wait for a while to get the full picture of the case. Police officers have been given a free hand to probe into the matter," Yediyurappa had said. On September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani and her mother were detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said.

The mother-daughter duo has been sent to the CCB office situated in Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation. As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks ago, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)