UP: 4 including 2 suspended police officers booked for attempt to murder

Circle Officer Rajkumar Pandey on Saturday said, "Stone trader Indrakant Tripathi was injured after he was allegedly shot at under mysterious circumstances." "On the police complaint lodged by Ravikant, brother of Indrakant, a case has been registered against former SP Mani Lal Patidar, former SHO of Kabrai Police Station Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder (307) and Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:25 IST
A case of attempt to murder was registered against four people including a suspended Superintendent of Police and SHO following a police complaint lodged by the brother of the victim, police said on Saturday. Circle Officer Rajkumar Pandey on Saturday said, "Stone trader Indrakant Tripathi was injured after he was allegedly shot at under mysterious circumstances." "On the police complaint lodged by Ravikant, brother of Indrakant, a case has been registered against former SP Mani Lal Patidar, former SHO of Kabrai Police Station Devendra Shukla, Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder (307) and Prevention of Corruption Act," he said. The FIR was registered on Friday and a probe has begun, Pandey said refusing to elaborate further. Talking to PTI on Saturday, Ravikant Tripathi said his brother was found injured in his car on the Banda-Kabrai road at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

"He is currently undergoing medical treatment in Kanpur. A bullet had hit him on the neck and his condition is extremely critical," he said. Ravikant Tripathi alleged that the suspended SP had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from his brother and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment.

"My brother uploaded a video on social media on September 7 and 8... after a few hours on Tuesday (September 8), he was found with a bullet injury," he said. Ravikant Tripathi also claimed that his family is living in constant fear and not venturing out of their house. "Police have not given any security to us and my brother is fighting for his life at the hospital," he said. On September 9, Patidar, the then Mahoba SP, was suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on corruption charges. The chief minister also ordered a vigilance probe into the properties of Patidar. Ballast transporters had accused the SP of demanding money from them for allowing the transportation of material. "SP Mani Lal Patidar had been illegally demanding money for the running of vehicles engaged in ballast transportation. When his demand was not met, vehicle owners were harassed through the police," said UP Additional Home Secretary Awanish Awasthi in an official statement. "Patidar is a member of the All India Service and member of a disciplined force. His work did not only tarnish the image of police administration, but the credibility of the government too was put at stake," the statement said. Action was taken against Patidar after Indrakant Tripathi sustained a bullet injury during an attack. In a video, the businessman had said that if he was attacked or killed, Patidar and Suresh Soni should be held responsible. Patidar has been attached to the office of the UP's director general of police for the period of his suspension. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun Kumar Srivastava from Lucknow police commissionerate has been posted as the new Mahoba SP.

